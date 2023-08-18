Chelsea have signed Romeo Lavia on a seven-year contract from Southampton it was announced Friday in the latest addition to their squad after the teenage midfielder rejected a move to Premier League rivals Liverpool.

No fee has been disclosed but British media reports estimated the worth of the deal at £53 million ($67.5 million, 62 million euros), possibly rising to £58 million.

Lavia, 19, is the eighth player to join Chelsea in the current transfer window, with the London club, now owned by a consortium led by American businessman Todd Boehly, having spent more than £350 million -- although they have sold several high-value footballers as well.

