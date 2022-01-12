Chelsea reached the League Cup final with a 1-0 win at Tottenham as Antonio Rudiger’s goal and three VAR decisions helped the Blues seal a 3-0 aggregate success on Wednesday.

Rudiger’s first half header ensured Chelsea pressed home the advantage they had earned with a 2-0 win in the first leg last week.

Thomas Tuchel’s team also had VAR official Mike Dean on their side as Tottenham were given two penalties by Andre Marriner, only for reviews to overturn both, while Harry Kane saw a goal disallowed for offside.

