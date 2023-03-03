Graham Potter said he was frustrated by Chelsea’s failure to turn performances in training into results, but insisted spirits remain high despite their current slump.

The Blues, who host relegation-threatened Leeds on Saturday, have not won in the Premier League since beating Crystal Palace on January 15 and are 14 points behind fourth-placed Tottenham.

Their terrible run of just one win in 11 matches in all competitions has come despite an enormous outlay of more than £300 million ($359 million) in the January transfer window.

