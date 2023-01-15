Chelsea swooped to beat Arsenal to the signing of Ukrainian international winger Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk for a fee that could rise to 100 million euros (£88 million, $108 million) on Sunday.

Shakhtar confirmed that Mudryk will cost the Blues an initial 70 million euros with a further 30 million in performance related add-ons.

The 22-year-old has signed an eight-and-a-half year deal at Stamford Bridge.

A long-term target for the Gunners, Mudryk looked set to join the Premier League leaders but Arsenal refused to match Shakhtar’s 100 million euro valuation.

Chelsea had no such reservations as another huge deal takes their spending on transfers in the first season under the ownership of Todd Boehly’s consortium above £400 million.

“We are delighted to welcome Mykhailo to Chelsea,” said Boehly and Chelsea co-owner Behdad Eghbali in a club statement.

