Thomas Tuchel said Tuesday that Chelsea must “start from scratch” in selecting a squad for their League Cup quarter-final after reporting yet another Covid-19 case as Liverpool’s assistant manager criticised the “absurd” festive schedule.

Chelsea were only able to name four outfield players on their bench for Sunday’s goalless draw against Wolves due to a wave of coronavirus infections and injuries.

Midfielder Lewis Baker was in line to feature at Brentford in Wednesday’s League Cup quarter-final after a number of academy stars trained with the first team but has now tested positive himself.

“We can now start from scratch, and this is what we do right now,” said Tuchel. “We’ve delayed training until late afternoon. Right now we will prepare for the match to be played.

