Chelsea slumped to a surprise 1-0 defeat away to Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday in their opening game of the Champions League group stage.

Mislav Orsic scored the only goal on 13 minutes in Zagreb as the Croatian champions extended their unbeaten run at Stadion Maksimir to 20 matches in all competitions.

Reece James hit the post late on as Thomas Tuchel’s side, European champions the season before last, made a poor start to Group E which includes AC Milan and Red Bull Salzburg.

