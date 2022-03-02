Chelsea survived a major FA Cup scare to reach the quarter-finals with a 3-2 win at Luton just hours after Roman Abramovich put the club up for sale on Wednesday.

Thomas Tuchel’s side took to the Kenilworth Road pitch for the fifth round tie with their heads still spinning from Abramovich’s bombshell announcement.

The Russian billionaire has decided to sell Chelsea amid fears he could be sanctioned by the British government amid his country’s invasion of Ukraine.

