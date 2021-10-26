Chelsea needed a penalty shootout for the second consecutive round to reach the quarter-finals of the League Cup as they edged past Southampton, while a much-changed Arsenal beat Leeds 2-0 on Tuesday.

Kepa Arrizabalaga was the Chelsea hero as he made a string of late saves to deny Saints a place in the last eight as the game at Stamford Bridge ended 1-1 after 90 minutes.

Both goals came minutes either side of half-time as Kai Havertz headed Chelsea into the lead before Southampton hit back quickly when Che Adams bundled the ball home after Kepa parried Kyle Walker-Peters’ shot.

The Spain goalkeeper saved from Will Smallbone, Mohammed Salisu and Lyanco to take the tie to a shootout.

