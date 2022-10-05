Graham Potter admitted Chelsea’s 3-0 victory against Milan was “really important” as they climbed back into contention for a place in the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday.

Potter’s side won for the first time in three Group E games as Wesley Fofana’s first Chelsea goal was followed by second-half strikes from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Reece James at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea had kicked off their Champions League campaign with an embarrassing defeat at Dinamo Zagreb the day before Thomas Tuchel was sacked, while Potter’s first match ended in a draw with Salzburg.

But second-placed Chelsea are now level with third-placed Milan on four points ahead of a crucial trip to the San Siro to face the Italian champions again on October 11.

More details here...