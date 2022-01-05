Chelsea took control of their League Cup semi-final against Tottenham as Romelu Lukaku returned from exile in Wednesday’s 2-0 first leg win over their London rivals.

Thomas Tuchel’s side are within touching distance of a first League Cup final appearance since 2019 after brushing aside Tottenham at Stamford Bridge.

Kai Havertz put Chelsea ahead with a deflected strike before Ben Davies’s farcical own goal increased their lead before half-time.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.