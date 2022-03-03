Middlesbrough will look to knock another of the Premier League’s major clubs out of the FA Cup after being drawn at home to Chelsea in the quarter-finals.

Boro, eighth in the second-tier Championship, followed up their fourth-round win over Manchester United by defeating Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 on Tuesday.

Manchester City visit Southampton in an all top-flight encounter, while Liverpool are assured of Championship opposition after being drawn Thursday against the winner of Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield, who play on Monday.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.