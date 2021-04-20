Chelsea are set to withdraw from the European Super League after a furious backlash against the controversial plan, according to British media reports on Tuesday.

Chelsea were one of 12 leading European clubs to sign up to the breakaway league on Sunday.

But reaction to the incendiary scheme has been scathing, with politicians and football authorities threatening to take legal action against the so-called “dirty dozen” and potentially ban them from domestic leagues.

Over 1,000 fans gathered outside Chelsea's Stamford Bridge stadium on Tuesday to protest against the plan ahead of the team's Premier League match against Brighton.

The BBC said Manchester City and Spanish clubs Barcelona and Atletico Madrid may also be seeking an exit from the Super League.

The other clubs in the proposed Super League are Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham, Real Madrid, Juventus, Inter and AC Milan.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta