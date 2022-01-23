Chelsea solidified their place in the Premier League’s top four by beating Tottenham 2-0 on Sunday as Liverpool cut the gap on Manchester City at the top to nine points with a 3-1 win at Crystal Palace.
A third defeat to Chelsea in the past month cost Spurs the chance to move into the top four and Arsenal also blew that opportunity as they were held 0-0 at home by Burnley.
Chelsea had won just one of their previous seven league games to fall out of contention for the title.
