Troubled Chelsea had to settle for a disappointing 0-0 draw against Bournemouth on Sunday as their dismal start to the Premier League season showed no signs of improving.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side have won just once in five league games this term and they were booed off after lacking any semblance of a cutting edge at the Vitality Stadium.

The Blues are without a goal in their last two matches and have scored only five times in the league this season.

