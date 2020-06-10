Chelsea will donate the prize money from their Women's Super League title to a charity that helps those suffering from domestic abuse.

The Chelsea women's team were crowned champions last week after the season was curtailed due to the coronavirus.

Final league positions were decided on a points-per-game basis, meaning second-placed Chelsea climbed above Manchester City to take the title.

Chelsea Women's manager Emma Hayes revealed the £100,000 ($128,000) prize will be given to Refuge, a charity supporting women and children who suffer domestic abuse.

"Up until now, our involvement was about supporting the campaign publicly with a call to action, but we all wanted to do more than that," Hayes said on Wednesday.

"If donating our prize money can ease some of the concerns and worries people have, then it's the least we can do.

"It's an important message. It's a campaign that's really dear to us."

Sandra Horley, chief executive of Refuge, said: "We are incredibly grateful to Chelsea Women for not only shining a light on domestic abuse, but also supporting us with a significant financial commitment -- this is an incredible gesture."