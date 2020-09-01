Prolific Danish international striker Pernille Harder joined Chelsea on a three-year deal on Tuesday to join an increasing number of stars of the women's game heading to play their club football in England.

The 27-year-old guided Wolfsburg to the Champions League final last month and scored a total of 103 goals for the German side in 113 appearances over the past three-and-a-half years.

