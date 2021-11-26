Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel says Ben Chilwell could return to action in just six weeks after the England defender suffered a worrying knee injury that prompted fears he could miss the rest of the season.

The left-back limped out of Tuesday’s 4-0 Champions League win against Juventus following a challenge from France international Adrien Rabiot.

But Tuchel said on Friday that the 24-year-old may be able to avoid surgery, allowing him to play again sooner than expected, which would be a huge boost for the Premier League leaders.

