Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel says Ben Chilwell could return to action in just six weeks after the England defender suffered a worrying knee injury that prompted fears he could miss the rest of the season.
The left-back limped out of Tuesday’s 4-0 Champions League win against Juventus following a challenge from France international Adrien Rabiot.
But Tuchel said on Friday that the 24-year-old may be able to avoid surgery, allowing him to play again sooner than expected, which would be a huge boost for the Premier League leaders.
