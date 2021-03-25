Pernille Harder scored what turned out to be the winner against her old side as Chelsea beat Wolfsburg 2-1 in the first leg of their Women’s Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday, while Wendie Renard’s late penalty gave holders Lyon a precious 1-0 victory at French rivals Paris Saint-Germain.

German champions Wolfsburg were last season’s beaten finalists and have been one of Europe’s leading forces over the last decade.

However, Danish forward Harder’s decision to join Chelsea at the start of this campaign for a reported world record transfer fee was seen as a sign of the growing threat of English clubs at this level.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.