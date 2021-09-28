N’Golo Kante is out of Chelsea’s Champions League match against Juventus on Wednesday after testing positive for coronavirus, manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed.

Tuchel said the France World Cup-winner, 30, did not train Tuesday ahead of the Group H match in Italy.

Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount are injured as is Reece James, who hurt his ankle against Manchester City at the weekend.

“Christian, Mason and Reece are out due to injury and N’Golo unfortunately tested positive and needs to quarantine and follow the government protocols,” Tuchel told reporters.

“He was not in training today and is of course not with the group.”

