Ruben Loftus-Cheek said Chelsea have their sights set on revenge over Liverpool in the FA Cup final after the midfielder’s goal inspired a 2-0 win against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Chelsea will face Liverpool on May 14 in a repeat of this year’s League Cup final, which Jurgen Klopp’s side won on penalties after a goalless draw.

The Blues are desperate to avenge that Wembley shoot-out loss, in which Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga blazed over to hand the trophy to Liverpool.

It will be the first time since 1992-93 season that the same two teams have competed in the League Cup final and the FA Cup final.

