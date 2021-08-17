Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku said on Monday believes he is now a “complete” striker as the club’s record signing settles back into life at Stamford Bridge.

Lukaku rejoined Chelsea in a £98 million ($135 million) move from Inter last week.

The 28-year-old was unavailable for Chelsea’s 3-0 win against Crystal Palace in their Premier League opener on Saturday.

But Lukaku could make his debut in Sunday’s trip to Arsenal and the Belgium forward plans to show how much he has developed since the last time he played for the Blues.

Almost 10 years after arriving in west London as an unknown teenager, Lukaku returns as one of the world’s top strikers.

