Romelu Lukaku is in line to make his second Chelsea debut against Arsenal on Sunday after the club record signing revealed he has been given the number nine shirt.
Belgium striker Lukaku rejoined Chelsea in a £98 million ($135 million) move from Inter Milan last week.
The 28-year-old missed Chelsea’s win over Crystal Palace in their Premier League opener on Saturday while he quarantined.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us