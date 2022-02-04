Chelsea defender Reece James will miss his side’s Club World Cup campaign because he has not recovered from his “big” hamstring injury, manager Thomas Tuchel confirmed on Friday.

The England international has been out of action since suffering the injury in Chelsea’s 1-1 Premier League draw with Brighton at Stamford Bridge on December 29.

Chelsea will jet out to Abu Dhabi after Saturday’s FA Cup fourth-round clash with Plymouth, with their Club World Cup semi-final taking place on February 9.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta