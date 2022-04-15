Thomas Tuchel revealed Friday he had apologised personally to Conor Gallagher after Chelsea blocked the England midfielder playing for Crystal Palace against the Blues in Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final.

Palace made an official request for Chelsea loanee Gallagher to be given permission to play against his parent club in the last-four clash at Wembley.

Chelsea rejected Palace’s appeal due to the terms of his Selhurst Park loan and while manager Tuchel said it was the correct decision, he also admitted understanding the 22-year-old’s disappointment.

