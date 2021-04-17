Thomas Tuchel admits Chelsea still lag behind Manchester City as he prepares to face the runaway Premier League leaders in an FA Cup semi-final but vowed to hunt down Europe’s “benchmark” club next season.

Chelsea face City at Wembley on Saturday, with Tuchel chasing a maiden managerial win over Pep Guardiola, whose side are still on course for an unprecedented quadruple.

The Blues’ German boss believes Chelsea still have long-term ground to make up on City but has exhorted his players to close that gap just for 90 minutes.

