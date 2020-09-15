Timo Werner insisted he will be fit to face Liverpool on Sunday after Chelsea’s new striker finished their 3-1 win at Brighton with an ice pack on his thigh.

Werner marked his Premier League debut by winning a penalty that Jorginho converted to put Chelsea ahead, but the Germany star took a whack on his leg as he was tripped by Brighton keeper Mat Ryan in the incident.

