Chelsea pair Kai Havertz and Timo Werner both hit the net Saturday as Germany eased past Israel with a 2-0 friendly win in Sinsheim.

After the Premier League pair scored first-half goals, Germany’s stand-in captain Thomas Mueller and Israel sub Yonatan Cohen both failed to convert late penalty attempts.

Germany head coach Hansi Flick has now won his first eight internationals to extend his record start.

With 19-year-old Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala in the attacking midfield role, an experimental German side had few problems taking a 2-0 lead at half-time.

