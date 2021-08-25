Italy defender Davide Zappacosta has left Chelsea to return to Atalanta, the two clubs and the player announced on Tuesday without specifying the length of the contract.

“Goodbye ChelseaFC what an amazing journey!” the 29-year-old tweeted.

“One FA Cup, one UEFA Cup, wearing these colours gives you a special emotion! Thank you for everything.”

Zappacosta then switched to Italian in a tweet aimed at fans of Atalanta, where he spent four years before moving to Torino and then Chelsea in 2017.

