A breast cancer test that could spare some patients from the ordeal of chemotherapy is now being provided at Malta’s oncology hospital.

The Oncotype-DX test can predict how likely tumours are to spread and determine if a patient needs a debilitating course of drugs.

Health Minister Chris Fearne announced the decision to fund the €3,000 test in a news conference. He said it had been approved by the European Medicines Agency in recent months.

It follows lobbying from breast cancer groups for the test to be state-funded.

Earlier this month, the Health Ministry told Times of Malta that it would be offered to patients for free, but gave no timeline.

Breast cancer is the most common form of cancer affecting women, with around 300 diagnosed with breast cancer every year.

Chemotherapy can be used to reduce the chance of cancer spreading or coming back but causes side effects including fatigue, feeling sick and hair loss.

On Friday, Fearne also announced another new chemotherapy service that will allow some patients to undergo treatment at home.

it is for cancer patients who take Fluorouracil (5FU) chemotherapy, which is usually given twice a week for six months to treat stomach, bowel, or pancreatic cancer.

For most patients, the chemotherapy session lasts 48 hours.

Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Chris Fearne on Friday. Photo: Health Ministry

Instead of staying at the hospital ward for two days, patients will be given the treatment through a pump.

The pump is then connected to a catheter and drugs are infused into the patient's bloodstream.

"This means that specific patients will be able to have their chemotherapy session in the comfort of their own home," Fearne said.

"Not only is this a benefit for the wellbeing of the patient, but also on the resources we have."

Fearne explained that 12 patients are currently undergoing a pilot test to see how the service works, with the first two patients taking their 5FU treatment at home last week.

Berniece Scicluna, a charge nurse at the Oncology Ward, said patients must be independent and have their own means of transport to be provided with the treatment.