Joshua Cheptegei made up for his silver in the 10,000 metres to win the 5,000m Olympic title on Friday, succeeding two-time champion Mo Farah.

The 24-year-old Ugandan world record holder in the distance timed 12min 58.15sec.

Canada’s Mohammed Ahmed won silver in 12:58.61 and the USA’s Paul Chelimo the bronze in 12:59.05.

Farah — who achieved the ‘double double’ of 5,000 and 10,000m at the 2012 and 2016 Games — failed to qualify for the Games.

