Small income workers who work difficult shift hours will be receiving a government cheque for €150 as from this week, the Ministry of Finance said.

The measure benefits 25,000 private sector workers and self-employed who work weekend shifts or shifts after 6pm and earn up to €20,000 annually.

The benefit is aimed at workers in administrative services, accommodation and catering establishments, manufacturing and warehousing as well as retail.

Further information on freephone 153.