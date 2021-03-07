During the sixth meeting of the season, which was held on Sunday afternoon at the Marsa Racetrack, there was the continuation of the second championship of this season.

This is the Assikura Championship for class Gold trotters on a short distance of 2,140m. From the four heats of this championship, 16 horses made it to the semi-final stage.

Yesterday’s card included also a normal class Premier race on a long distance of 2,640m and which was won by Caid De Bengale driven by Cherise Farrugia. The latter had two wins. This was also a memorable meeting for the Farrugia family as Cherise’s grandfather, Andrew finished first in another race with Udako.

