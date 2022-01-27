Maltese female trotter Cherise Farrugia is set for another breakthrough in her career when this weekend she will be representing Malta in an international horse racing race in France.

The 17-year-old Cherise Farrugia will be competing in the Coupe des Amateurs at the Vincennes racetrack situated near Paris in France.

Farrugia was nominated by the Malta Racing Club after she became the youth champion driver in 2021.

This will be her first-ever international experience and she will be the youngest ever driver to represent our country in this race apart from being the first female.

