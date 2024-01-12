Cherise Spiteri of Kalkara has won the 61st edition of Miss Malta during a grand final held at the Hilton Conference Centre in St Julian’s, on January 7. Spiteri also won the titles of ‘Miss Personality’ and ‘Best Photogenic Model’.

As she accepted her crown in a black gown embellished with silver stones, Spiteri expressed her gratitude to her supporters and pledged to use her platform to advocate for causes close to her heart, promising to make a positive impact on society during her reign as Miss Malta 2024.

Her main focus is to promote the fundraising initiative Missjoni Uganda and to encourage people to donate blood. She is also committed to raising awareness about the importance of personal well-being and taking a proactive approach to living a healthy lifestyle.

Spiteri (centre) being crowned during the Miss Malta 2024 final.

Being an active member of the Kalkara community – she has been a member of the church choir and orchestra for years – Spiteri is also keen on showcasing her town’s beauty, talent and community spirit.

Spiteri thanked Miss Malta’s organisers, Kersten Borg and Shanice Borg, who provided “invaluable” support, encouragement and mentorship from the early stages of preparation to the final moments of the competition.

She also said she is eager to work alongside the other top five contestants in her endeavours: Miss Dingli, Lexine Farrugia, first runner-up, who was crowned Miss Republic of Malta; Miss Żurrieq, Alexia Cutajar, who was crowned Miss Tourism of Malta and placed third; Miss Madliena, Yasemin Ertugrull, who was crowned Miss Grand Malta, and placed fourth; and Miss Xemxija, Karolina Bordian, who was crowned Top Model Malta and placed fifth.