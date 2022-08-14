In the space of two weeks, 3,999 chess games were played at classical time controls at the World Olympiad in Mahabalipuram, India. Of these, 38 had at least 100 moves and 566 ended with a forced mate on the board. Here we take just a peak at the treasure trove of tactics therein ready to be discovered.

We start off with an anecdote from GM Surya Shekhar Ganguly (2608). In Position A above from the final round’s top board encounter between Kazakhstan and India 3, GM Rinat Jumabayev (2617) playing White was completely winning and went for 36. Rxc3 Qxc3 vacating the diagonal, allowing 37. Nfe5 Ng7 38. Nf6+ Kf8. Ganguly reveals that here he had expected 39. Qh8+ Ke7 40. Qxg7 Qc1+ 41. Kh2 Qf4+ with perpetual, but White played the correct 39. Nfd7+!, and only at this point did Ganguly realise that the 39... Kg8 he intended to play from afar led to an unbelievable mate in 3!

Having paused for two minutes, he reasoned that the cat was out of the bag and instead played 39... Ke7 and quickly lost. To his horror, after the game Jumabayev asked him why hadn’t he just played 39… Kg8 to draw!! Can you answer?

In Position B above, Georgy Li (1994) of South Korea threw away the win with 48.Nf6?? Can you find Afghanistan’s Sepehr Sakhawaty’s (1809) reply?

Find White’s winning flourish in Position C above, from José Francisco R P Veiga (2378) for Portugal versus David Daniel Camacho Campusano (2221) for the Dominican Republic.