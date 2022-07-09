Russian chess GM Ian Nepomniachtchi clinched victory at the Candidates Tournament and the right to challenge afresh the world champion in a match by securing first place with a round to spare.

With a draw in the final game, Nepomniachtchi finished undefeated on 9.5/14. In his speech, he thanked the former world champion Viswanathan Anand "for being an example" and helping him recover following his loss in the Dubai match for the world title Magnus Carlsen.

In a direct duel for second place, Ding Liren defeated Hikaru Nakamura, who was leading him by half a point. For the most part, the game was even but, in the advanced stage of the middlegame, Nakamura made a blunder with 35…Bd8 allowing White to keep his rook to the seventh rank.

Ding Liren played very tenaciously, not allowing Nakamura any chance of escaping. The American played on for over five hours but could not salvage the game.

Ian Nepomniachtchi at the FIDE Candidates Tournament 2022 Closing Ceremony. Photo: FIDE/Stev Bonhage

Liren recovered from an abysmal start to the tournament to a second place, with an earlier win over Fabiano Caruana after six and half hours of play being key. Second place could become relevant if world champion Carlsen decides not to defend his title.

Outside the playing venue in Madrid, a park was the scene of some friendly blitz.

During the final rest day, guests of honour Judit Polgár and Carlsen played a three-minute banter blitz game, which went as follows:

1 e4 c5 2 Nf3 e6 3 d4 cxd4 4 Nxd4 Nc6 5 Nc3 a6 6 Be3 Qc7 7 Qd2 Nf6 8 f3 Be7 9 O-O-O b5 10 g4 Nxd4 11 Bxd4 Bb7 12 e5N Deviating from 12 Kb1 in So v Artemiev (2021). 12…Nxg4 13 Rg1 Nh6 Carlsen: “A really bad knight!” (better was 13… Bxf3 14 Bg2 Nxh2=) 14 Bd3 Bf8 15 Be4 Rc8?? Carlsen: “No castle!” (Bad idea…) 16 Bb6!! played within five seconds! Carlsen: “Oh my God! Complete selfmate! (...) Don’t clap yet, I’m gonna fight on!” After 40 seconds, he tried 16… Bxe4 17 Bxc7 Bc6 18 Bd6 Nf5 19 Ne4 resigns 1-0.