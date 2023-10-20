Chetcuti Cauchi Advocates has admitted senior lawyer Dr Natasha Cachia as a Partner at the firm.

The announcement was made by Chetcuti Cauchi Advocates’ managing partner Dr Jean-Philippe Chetcuti during a private event hosted for the firm.

Dr Chetcuti Cauchi said: “Natasha represents the values of the firm in the strongest way and us partners see her carrying them in stewardship for the next generation. She is a highly competent and pragmatic professional, always open to discussion, firm where necessary and at the same time, people-centric – values that have never been more important than today, especially as we recalibrate our firm’s standards.”

Commenting on her new appointment, Dr Cachia said: "My belief in our firm’s successful collective future makes me delighted with this new position as Partner at Chetcuti Cauchi. Working alongside my esteemed colleagues, I am committed to maintaining the highest professional standards while upholding our core values. It is an honour to be part of this team, and I am appreciative of this valuable opportunity."

Dr Cachia is a seasoned corporate and commercial law expert, specializing in company law, commercial and contract law and M&A’s. She is also highly experienced in the CSP and Trustee sectors and currently specialises in risk advisory services, including areas related to AML and CFT Legislation, Sanctions Advisory Services, and regulatory areas.

Dr Cachia currently manages Chetcuti Cauchi Advocates’ Risk and Compliance department.