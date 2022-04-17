Chetcuti Cauchi Advocates have announced the admission of Charlene Mifsud to the firm’s partnership.

Mifsud graduated Doctor of Laws in 2008 and served as notary public before joining the Maltese bar as an advocate. In 2016, she joined Chetcuti Cauchi Advocates as senior associate, eventually progressing to managing associate.

Congratulating Mifsud during a private event attended by senior lawyers, management and family members, Jean-Philippe Chetcuti, the firm’s co-managing partner described her as “very well respected for her eloquent, pragmatic and assertive lawyering style”.

“Clients value her greatly for the results she achieves through legal preparation, while being fair and reasonable with all parties. This is in line with our values as a firm that seeks to promote a humane approach to justice, to business and the way we achieve results for our clients,” Chetcuti added.

Mifsud said: “Chetcuti Cauchi is proud of its strong family values and of its support of so many professional men and women who have grown with the firm over the years. This is why I feel proud to belong to this team, where successful lawyers know that they can also take their parenthood as seriously without having to choose between career and family.”

Mifsud serves the firm’s international corporate and commercial law practice, advising multinational companies and local family businesses in employment law, enforcement of foreign judgments, mergers and acquisitions, estate and succession planning in a family business context, as well as resolution of local and cross-border commercial disputes. Mifsud also practices in the areas of compliance and risk management, trusts and estates and the regulation of virtual financial assets.

Founded in 2002, Chetcuti Cauchi provides legal, immigration, tax and fiduciary services to a varied clientele of entrepreneurs, world-renowned business families and multi-national companies. The firm also collaborates with several ‘Magic Circle’ law firms and serves as the collaborating tax and legal firm in Malta for Andersen Global.