Andersen Global continues to expand its European coverage through a collaboration agreement with Valletta-based Maltese law firm Chetcuti Cauchi Advocates.

Recognised by Chambers and Partners, Legal 500, Who’s Who Legal and IFLR1000, Chetcuti Cauchi Advocates serves entrepreneurs, family businesses and institutions with local and international needs. Led by founding partner Maria Chetcuti Cauchi, the firm provides a full spectrum of legal, tax, corporate, immigration and fiduciary services to clients with specialisations in corporate, tax, foreign direct investment, financial services, fintech, real estate, maritime and aviation law.

This collaboration further strengthens our presence in the region

“Andersen Global’s client-driven approach and commitment to deliver best-in-class services aligns with our firm’s philosophy. We are dedicated to being a market-leading firm and providing our clients with comprehensive legal, corporate and tax services within different industries,” Chetcuti Cauchi said.

“We are confident that this collaboration will bring seamless solutions to our clients locally and abroad.”

Andersen Global chairman and CEO Mark Vorsatz added: “Chetcuti Cauchi Advocates has already established synergistic, working relationships with several of our member firms and collaborating firms in the region. On top of our shared values, they have great expertise and understanding of the local market. This collaboration further strengthens our presence in the region and positions us for future growth.

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world.