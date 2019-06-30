Ensuring that employees feel respected and appreciated while fostering a positive work environment is a priority at Chetcuti Cauchi. This was, in fact, the objective behind the firm’s Hawaiian-themed summer barbecue party held recently at Amazonia in Buġibba, and which also served as a representation of the firm’s dedication to the contentment of its employees.

The purpose behind the summer barbecue was to reinforce the relationships between employees, while giving them the possibility to connect outside of the work environment. Throughout the night, employees from various departments relaxed and socialised, while live music created a relaxed ambience in which employees could get to know each other better. Guests were later invited to the dance floor during DJ Carlo Gerada’s set.

The Claris Foundation has succeeded in taking an active part

A fundamental part of the event was the fundraising raffle, whereby money was donated to the Claris Foundation, Chetcuti Cauchi’s charitable arm. The foundation, which aims to raise awareness about those in need, has worked towards developing programmes for children.

In fact, with the help of Chetcuti Cauchi, it has reconstructed a modern playground at a children’s home in Malta. Since its commencement, the Claris Foundation has succeeded in taking an active part in supporting the Maltese society through its generous charities and donations.