Brazilian striker Flavio Cheveresan has arrived in Malta to complete his transfer to Valletta FC, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The veteran Brazilian striker has struck a verbal agreement with the capital club that will see him complete a return to Maltese football after a few years.

Valletta have been looking to add more firepower to their squad and have identified Cheveresan as the perfect profile to complement their squad.

On Sunday, the Times of Malta had reported that the Citizens had a deal in principle with the towering Brazilian forward who is expected to put pen to paper on a one-year contract.

Cheveresan is not a new face to Maltese football.

