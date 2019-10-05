SLIEMA WANDERERS 0

SIRENS 1

Cheveresan 71 pen.

Sirens moved at the top of the Premier League after a Flavio Cheveresan penalty earned them a narrow win over Sliema Wanderers at the Centenary Stadium, yesterday.

The team from St Paul’s Bay claimed a well-deserved victory and will be enjoying the championship lead, at least for 24 hours before Floriana and Ħamrun Spartans get into action today.

Steve D’Amato’s side dominated the game from start to finish with their collective football enabling them to have the better of a disappointing Sliema side.

Led by Alfonso Greco, Sliema struggled against the newly-promoted side and with five points after six outings, they are clearly finding life difficult this season.

Sirens saw more of the ball in the opening minutes of the game, with Emanuel Okoye and Cheveresan trying to move between Sliema lines but found it difficult to break down their defensive line.

They had to wait until the 16th minute to put Sliema under some sort of pressure when following the proceedings of a set-piece, the ball dropped on Adrian Borg’s feet but the former St Andrews defender saw his effort go wide.

Sliema replied with a Juri Cisotti shot but it flew wide.

Sirens came close when Borg connected with a Ryan Grech cross just to see his header struck the crossbar.

The St Paul’s Bay side continued to press for the lead. Thiago Espindola saw his free-kick sailing over while minutes later, Okoye let fly a shot from the edge of the area but failed to hit the target.

Sirens threatened again after a well-engineered transition that saw Wellington advancing towards goal but his shot was blocked by Jake Galea.

The Wanderers replied with a Seydou Sow shot that went wide before Sirens knocked on the door again when Espindola struck a shot from the edge of the area that was deflected into corner by the Sliema goalkeeper.

The second half lacked clear-cut chances with Sliema having a couple of shots going wide through Kurt Shaw and Mark Scerri.

But things were destined to change when 20 minutes from time, Sow was sent off after denying Cheveresan with his hands on the goal line with the referee ordering a penalty. Cheveresan himself converted from the spot to put Sirens one up.

Late in the game, Adeshina squandered a glorious chance to wrap up the game but could not capitalise on a Cheveresan cross from point-blank range.