Chicago Cubs owners the Ricketts family have confirmed they are leading a consortium that will bid to buy English Premier League club Chelsea, according to press reports on Wednesday.
New York merchant bank Raine Group has set a Friday deadline for bids, with Roman Abramovich’s trophy-filled 19-year tenure as owner of the Stamford Bridge club coming to a close.
“The Ricketts family, owners of (Major League Baseball team) the Chicago Cubs, can confirm they will be leading an investment group that will make a formal bid for Chelsea Football Club this Friday,” according to widely reported statement.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us