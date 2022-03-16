Chicago Cubs owners the Ricketts family have confirmed they are leading a consortium that will bid to buy English Premier League club Chelsea, according to press reports on Wednesday.

New York merchant bank Raine Group has set a Friday deadline for bids, with Roman Abramovich’s trophy-filled 19-year tenure as owner of the Stamford Bridge club coming to a close.

“The Ricketts family, owners of (Major League Baseball team) the Chicago Cubs, can confirm they will be leading an investment group that will make a formal bid for Chelsea Football Club this Friday,” according to widely reported statement.

