Packets of a particular brand of frozen chicken dippers sold in some local supermarkets could contain pieces of hard plastic, consumers have been warned.

Iceland packets of 60 crispy chicken dippers should be avoided, the Environmental Health Directorate said on Monday. All batches of the UK-origin dippers could be affected.

For more information, call 21337333 between 8am and 2.30pm, email the directorate on mhi@gov.mt or visit the Health Inspectorate Services Offices at Continental Business Centre, Old Railway Track, Santa Venera.