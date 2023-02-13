Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs overcame the inspired Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts to win their second Super Bowl in four years with a 38-35 win in a classic contest on Sunday.

Hurts produced four touchdowns, three of them rushing, and threw for 304 yards but ended on the losing side with a late field goal from Harrison Butker settling a ding-dong battle in Arizona.

Mahomes threw for three touchdowns and 182 yards but the Chiefs had game-winning displays across the field as they came back from 10 points down at half-time to hand head coach Andy Reid a victory over his former team.

“It was just everybody. It didn’t come from one person,” Mahomes said of the half-time locker-room discussions that sparked the revival.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt