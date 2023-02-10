Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player (MVP), for the second time, on Thursday ahead of his Super Bowl appearance against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Mahomes, broke the single-season record for total yards, surpassing Drew Brees’ previous record with 5,614 yards in a season where he led the league in touchdown passes with 41.

The quarterback led his team to first seed in the AFC with a 14-3 record and then battled through an ankle injury to take the Chiefs back to the Super Bowl for the third time in four seasons.

More details on SportsDesk.