Giorgio Chiellini announced on Monday his move to Los Angeles FC after bidding farewell to both Juventus and the Italian national team this past season.

Former Azzurri captain Chiellini posted a video on his Twitter account in which his wore the Major League Soccer club’s colours with the message “The Next Chapter”.

The move was widely expected as LAFC had already teased the move on their account with the message “arriving soon” in Italian on Sunday.

On Monday the 37-year-old also said on Italian radio that he needed “an experience elsewhere in order to slowly end my career as a player”.

“I can move to a growing league where I can also grow myself,” he told Radio Anch’io Sport.

