Captain Giorgio Chiellini said “nothing could tarnish the joy” of Italy advancing to the last 16 of Euro 2020 despite hobbling off injured in the first half of a 3-0 win over Switzerland in Rome on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old Juventus defender had a 20th-minute goal ruled out for handball by VAR at the Stadio Olimpico and four minutes later asked to be replaced, holding his thigh.

Minutes after his exit, Manuel Locatelli grabbed a first goal, with the Sassuolo forward adding a second after the break and Ciro Immobile scoring a third a minute from time.

“Nothing can tarnish such a great joy. We are in the second round! Go on like this!” Chiellini posted on Twitter after the game.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta