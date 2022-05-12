Giorgio Chiellini will leave Juventus at the end of the season, the veteran defender said Wednesday after his team lost the Italian Cup final to Inter Milan.

Juve captain Chiellini said he would quit the club where he has won a host of trophies once they complete their final two games of the current Serie A season.

“We’ve had 10 magnificent years, now it’s up to the young lads to carry things on. I’ve done all I can, I hope I’ve left something behind,” Chiellini told Mediaset after the 4-2 defeat to Inter in Rome.

“On Monday I will say goodbye to the (Allianz) Stadium (against Lazio)... It’s 100 percent my decision.”

