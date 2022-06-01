Giorgio Chiellini believes it will be “beautiful” to end his international career against Argentina at Wembley on Wednesday after leading Italy to Euro 2020 glory at the London ground last year.

The now 37-year-old was a key figure, both as captain and defender, when Italy beat hosts England on penalties in the final of a tournament that was delayed some 12 months by the coronavirus pandemic.

Now the Azzurri face the South American continental champions in the inaugural Finalissima at Wembley on Wednesday, a match where Chiellini is set to win his 117th and last cap.

